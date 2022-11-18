Jeep Grand Cherokee has been officially launched in India
Grand Cherokee is the fourth Jeep model here after Compass, Wrangler & Meridian
The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is priced at ₹77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in via CKD route
Grand Cherokee is a three-row SUV with premium cabin & serious off-road skills
It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed gearbox
The SUV offers 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque
It also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS features
Feature list includes 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch passenger display, heated & ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof & more