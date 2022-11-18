The most premium Jeep SUV has touched down in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 18, 2022

Jeep Grand Cherokee has been officially launched in India

Grand Cherokee is the fourth Jeep model here after Compass, Wrangler & Meridian

The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is priced at 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in via CKD route

Grand Cherokee is a three-row SUV with premium cabin & serious off-road skills

It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is mated to an eight-speed gearbox

The SUV offers 272 hp and 400 Nm of torque

It also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS features

Feature list includes 10.1-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch passenger display, heated & ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof & more
