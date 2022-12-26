Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year

Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar P150 this year and it comes with a brand new engine
This new Pulsar weighs 10 kg lesser than the Pulsar 150
The KTM RC 390 came with a lot of updates this year such as Traction Control and Cornering ABS among others
The company has kept the engine of the bike same but has updated the mapping and provided a larger airbox
The much-awaited Ducati DesertX promises to become adventure tourer as well as an off-roader motorcycle
This bike is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine capable of churning power output of 110 bhp and 92 Nm of torque
Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 this year as its most affordable model till date
It shares its engine with Classic 350 and Meteor 350
Ultraviolette launched its first performance electric motorcycle this year
The top variant of this motorcycle promises to offer range up to 307 km