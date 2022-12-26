Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2022

Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar P150 this year and it comes with a brand new engine   

This new Pulsar weighs 10 kg lesser than the Pulsar 150      

The KTM RC 390 came with a lot of updates this year such as Traction Control and Cornering ABS among others 

The company has kept the engine of the bike same but has updated the mapping and provided a larger airbox  

The much-awaited Ducati DesertX promises to become adventure tourer as well as an off-roader motorcycle 

This bike is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine capable of churning power output of 110 bhp and 92 Nm of torque     

Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 this year as its most affordable model till date

It shares its engine with Classic 350 and Meteor 350 

Ultraviolette launched its first performance electric motorcycle this year

The top variant of this motorcycle promises to offer range up to 307 km
Know about these bikes in detail
Click Here