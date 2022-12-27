The auto industry shone this year as soon as the market headed for recovery after two years of Covid blues, but...
...a few issues have been consistently bothering the workflow of the industry
The shortage of semiconductors is still very much there is major concern for the industry
With rising Covid-19 cases in China again, the shortage may remain as it as for an unforeseeable future
The supply chain constraints have persistently troubled automakers around the globe
High demand for vehicles has taken a toll on delivery timeline such as extending the waiting period of a few popular SUV models up to a year
The prices of passenger cars and two-wheelers saw frequent increase this year which put a strain on the demand for the latter
Automakers attributed rising prices of raw materials as the root cause
This year also saw a lot of EVs fires in the Indian market which created uncertainty among consumers