Goodbye 2022: Know five important govt interventions for auto industry

As 2022 closes in, let's check out a few key government interventions that took place in the auto industry in India
These interventions pertained to safety, environment and innovation
Government has made it mandatory for all passenger vehicles to feature at least six airbags from next year
The rule is a compulsion irrespective to cost or variant of the car
Putting seat belt alarms for rear seats in the car
Rear seat safety came under the scanner after former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry lost his life in a crash earlier this year
The BS 6 Phase 2 emission rules are set for implementation from April 1 next year
The government passed a policy for EV battery swapping this year which is being considered crucial last-mile deliveries and two-wheelers
India announced its own vehicle safety testing agency, Bharat NCAP this year