Goodbye 2022: Know five important govt interventions for auto industry

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 23, 2022

As 2022 closes in, let's check out a few key government interventions that took place in the auto industry in India

These interventions pertained to safety, environment and innovation

Government has made it mandatory for all passenger vehicles to feature at least six airbags from next year

The rule is a compulsion irrespective to cost or variant of the car

Putting seat belt alarms for rear seats in the car 

Rear seat safety came under the scanner after former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry lost his life in a crash earlier this year  

The BS 6 Phase 2 emission rules are set for implementation from April 1 next year

The government passed a policy for EV battery swapping this year which is being considered crucial last-mile deliveries and two-wheelers

India announced its own vehicle safety testing agency, Bharat NCAP this year
Know more about these interventions in details 
