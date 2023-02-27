Get ready for these car launches in March

The new generation Honda City, set to enter the Indian market next month, will come with a redesigned front grille
Much-awaited sixth generation Hyundai Verna will be launched with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine
The new Verna will boasts an updated front face
The model will also be aerodynamically efficient
Maruti Suzuki will drive in the CNG version of the Brezza next month
It is being expected that the model will offer a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg
The Toyota Innova Crysta in diesel variant will also get launched in the upcoming month
It will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine