Get ready for these car launches in March

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

The new generation Honda City, set to enter the Indian market next month, will come with a redesigned front grille

Much-awaited sixth generation Hyundai Verna will be launched with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

The new Verna will boasts an updated front face

The model will also be aerodynamically efficient

Maruti Suzuki will drive in the CNG version of the Brezza next month

It is being expected that the model will offer a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg

The Toyota Innova Crysta in diesel variant will also get launched in the upcoming month

It will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine 
Know more about these cars in detail
