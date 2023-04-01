Get ready for Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N high-performance EV

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a high-performance electric vehicle undergoing testing in the icy planes of Arctic
The EV is based on combined foundation of Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies
This electric model is going to be the first N brand production vehicle with all-wheel drive set up
The electric car's E-GMP is dual-motor architecture that promises optimum performance in all driving conditions
The Ioniq 5 N EV uses N torque distribution that optimises different drive modes, allowing the user to select the torque level for the front as well as the rear wheels
The automaker has incorporated electronic-Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) system to make a driving mode solely for drifting
The electric car comes with corner-carving capability which is further amped up by the N Drift Optimizer
Hyundai is yet to divulge the range this electric vehicle has to offer
The Ioniq 5 N EV is going to make its global debut in July