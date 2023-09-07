G20 Summit: Check Delhi traffic advisory; which routes to avoid?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 07, 2023

 Entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as Controlled Zone-I

This will be in place from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10

Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply

Those travelling to airports and railway stations will be allowed

General traffic will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border and be diverted from NH-48

TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or ply in the controlled zone 

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate and city buses  cannot operate on certain routes

These routes include Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel

 Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities, medicines and emergency service vehicles will be allowed
Commercial vehicles already present in Delhi will be allowed to move on Ring Road and beyond towards borders. For detailed report...
