G20 Summit: Check Delhi traffic advisory; which routes to avoid?

Entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as Controlled Zone-I
This will be in place from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10
Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply
Those travelling to airports and railway stations will be allowed
General traffic will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border and be diverted from NH-48
TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or ply in the controlled zone
Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate and city buses cannot operate on certain routes
These routes include Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel
Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities, medicines and emergency service vehicles will be allowed