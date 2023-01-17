Four Maruti Suzuki SUVs - Which one suits your style?

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on its lineup of SUVs to help its prospects in India
The updated Brezza has been a solid hit and is selling in big numbers
While Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual & auto transmission, its biggest strength is its modern looks
Grand Vitara is the first and only mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki
Grand Vitara comes with both strong as well as mild hybrid technology
The five-door Jimny has made its global debut in India. It is targeting the lifestyle SUV buyer here
A capable off-roader, bookings for Jimny are now open
Bookings for Fronx too are now open. It is a Balebo-based SUV that particularly targets the urban young