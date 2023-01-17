Four Maruti Suzuki SUVs - Which one suits your style?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jan 17, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on its lineup of SUVs to help its prospects in India

The updated Brezza has been a solid hit and is selling in big numbers

While Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual & auto transmission, its biggest strength is its modern looks

Grand Vitara is the first and only mid-size SUV from Maruti Suzuki

Grand Vitara comes with both strong as well as mild hybrid technology

The five-door Jimny has made its global debut in India. It is targeting the lifestyle SUV buyer here

A capable off-roader, bookings for Jimny are now open

Bookings for Fronx too are now open. It is a Balebo-based SUV that particularly targets the urban young
