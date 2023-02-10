Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: All you need to know about the Gen 3 electric race car

Enter text Here
The Gen 3 race car made its global debut last year and the current Season 9 is the first full-fledged season to see the all-electric single-seater in action.
All teams get the same Gen 3 car which can be then tweaked individually in a bid to adapt to the driver and team’s requirements.
Upgrades on the Gen 3 car will be delivered as software updates directly to the operating system built into the car.
The Gen3 car is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed of 322 kmph.
It's also the most efficient with over 40 per cent of energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.
The rear powertrain on the Gen 3 car makes 350 kW (470 bhp), while there’s a front powertrain added that develops an additional 250 kW (335 bhp). The total output stands at 600 kW (804 bhp).
The Gen3 car is the first of its kind to not feature hydraulic brakes with the front powertrain offering regenerative capability.
The Gen 3 race car is about five metres long, and the chassis and safety cell is made out of carbon fibre and an aluminium monocoque.
The Gen3 car is also built using sustainable materials including tyres, batteries and bodywork construction. All components can be recycled at the end of their shelf life.