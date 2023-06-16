Changing gears constantly in city traffic is a painful process but an automatic transmission can relieve you from that

Published Jun 16, 2023

Here are some popular and affordable petrol automatic cars you can consider buying

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the bestsellers in India and it comes with a petrol automatic combination

Renault Kwid is another affordable car in India that gets a petrol automatic combination

A petrol automatic combo makes the Maruti Suzuki WagonR a highly practical everyday car

Tata Tiago gets a petrol-AMT combo making it highly convenient for driving in city traffic

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios with a petrol automatic combination

Maruti Suzuki's new Celerio is equally popular as its older version and a key reason for that is the petrol-AMT combination

Tata Tigor is one of the most affordable sedans with a petrol-AMT combination

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire and its sibling Swift too get the same combination
