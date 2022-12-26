Follow these tips while driving your car in snow

Driving in snowy weather conditions can be a challenging task for drivers
Harsh climatic conditions test the driving skills of even a seasoned driver
Drivers must ensure they make themselves visible using the lights that come as stock equipment
They must always turn on the directional indicators
Overspeeding must be avoided at all costs as it increases the risk of a fatal accident
Ensure your car's headlights are on low beams while driving in snowy weather
Switching lanes abruptly on highways is not recommended anytime
Make sure you keep the windows and windshield of the vehicle defrosted
Make sure to stay alert and keep your eyes and attention on the road