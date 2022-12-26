Follow these tips while driving your car in snow

Driving in snowy weather conditions can be a challenging task for drivers

Harsh climatic conditions test the driving skills of even a seasoned driver

 Drivers must ensure they make themselves visible using the lights that come as stock equipment

They must always turn on the directional indicators 

 Overspeeding must be avoided at all costs as it increases the risk of a fatal accident

Ensure your car's headlights are on low beams while driving in snowy weather

Switching lanes abruptly on highways is not recommended anytime

Make sure you keep the windows and windshield of the vehicle defrosted

Make sure to stay alert and keep your eyes and attention on the road
Maintain adequate distance between your car and other vehicles in front
