Follow these steps to minimize your fuel bill

Some good practices can improve the fuel efficiency of a vehicle
While waiting for a signal, you should stop unnecessary engine idling
Keeping engines idle results in a huge amount of fuel consumption cumulatively
Engine can be turned off to save fuel if signals are longer
You should not drive aggressively as it causes the engine to work harder
Driving at optimum speed can save fuel and precious money
Choosing the shortest and right route is important to save fuel
Longer routes have heavy traffic congestion which would result in more fuel consumption
Maintaining optimum tyre pressure can provide optimum fuel efficiency