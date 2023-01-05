Follow these steps to minimize your fuel bill

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 05, 2023

Some good practices can improve the fuel efficiency of a vehicle

 While waiting for a signal, you should stop unnecessary engine idling

Keeping engines idle results in a huge amount of fuel consumption cumulatively

Engine can be turned off to save fuel if signals are longer

You should not drive aggressively as it causes the engine to work harder

Driving at optimum speed can save fuel and precious money

Choosing the shortest and right route is important to save fuel

Longer routes have heavy traffic congestion which would result in more fuel consumption

Maintaining optimum tyre pressure can provide optimum fuel efficiency
Always maintain optimum OEM prescribed tyre pressure
Click Here