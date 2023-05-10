Follow these steps to check if you have a pending traffic challan

Receiving a challan for traffic rule violations is a common thing
In many cases, we delay making the payment or miss the notification
But this can come with serious consequences
It is better to check for any pending traffic challan against your vehicle
You can do this by logging onto the dedicated website - Parivahan
Then click on 'Get Challan Details' and keep vehicle's details handy
Enter all the details on the dedicated page such as registration no., chassis no.
After giving the input and the verification code, click on ‘Get Detail’
The next page will show all the details of the e-challans against your vehicle