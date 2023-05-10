Follow these steps to check if you have a pending traffic challan

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2023

Receiving a challan for traffic rule violations is a common thing

In many cases, we delay making the payment or miss the notification

But this can come with serious consequences

It is better to check for any pending traffic challan against your vehicle

 You can do this by logging onto the dedicated website - Parivahan

Then click on 'Get Challan Details' and keep vehicle's details handy

 Enter all the details on the dedicated page such as registration no., chassis no.

After giving the input and the verification code, click on ‘Get Detail’

The next page will show all the details of the e-challans against your vehicle
The portal allows you to pay the challan online
