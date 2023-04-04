Five reasons that propelled Indians to buy 10k cars daily in FY'23

Published Apr 04, 2023

The Indian car market saw 3.6 million units being sold in the fiscal

The new record surpassed the previous best of 3.2 million units sold in FY19

The PV segment grew by 22 per cent year-on-year in FY23, as per FADA

 One of the big factors for this growth is new and updated models

New launchedscreated a big buzz, leading to a positive sentiment among buyers

Easing of semiconductor shortage increased manufacturing capabilities

This increased availability of car units to dealers and customers

 Rising popularity of SUVs among Indian car buyers is a big positive

 A positive customer sentiment towards cars is another factor
Sales during festive periods provided a notable boost overall. Click to know more
