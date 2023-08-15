Some made-in-India cars have witnessed pretty good success around the world

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 15, 2023

Here are five such cars that are made in India and loved across the world

Swift hatchback is one of the bestsellers in India and popular globally

Available in both petrol and CNG powertrain options, Maruti Suzuki Swift can be dubbed as an affordable premium hatchback

Based on Swift, Dzire is a compact sedan and the most popular one in its segment in India

Dzire shares the platform and a lot of components with its hatchback sibling Swift

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno too is another car in this list

Sold through Nexa, Baleno is a very popular car in India and the made-in-India car is shipped to several overseas markets

One of the most stylish cars in mass-market segment in India, Hyundai Verna is widely popular in several markets around the world

Verna comes loaded with a wide range of advanced tech-powered features and grabs attention with its suave design

Kia Seltos is another car in this list that is equally popular in India and in other global markets
