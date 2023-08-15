Here are five such cars that are made in India and loved across the world
Swift hatchback is one of the bestsellers in India and popular globally
Available in both petrol and CNG powertrain options, Maruti Suzuki Swift can be dubbed as an affordable premium hatchback
Based on Swift, Dzire is a compact sedan and the most popular one in its segment in India
Dzire shares the platform and a lot of components with its hatchback sibling Swift
Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno too is another car in this list
Sold through Nexa, Baleno is a very popular car in India and the made-in-India car is shipped to several overseas markets
One of the most stylish cars in mass-market segment in India, Hyundai Verna is widely popular in several markets around the world
Verna comes loaded with a wide range of advanced tech-powered features and grabs attention with its suave design
Kia Seltos is another car in this list that is equally popular in India and in other global markets