First unit of Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door rolls out from Gurugram facility

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 14, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the upcoming Jimny 5-door off-roader

The first unit was recently rolled out from the company's Gurugram facility

The launch is scheduled to take place in June this year

Bookings for the new Jimny 5-door had commenced earlier this year

 Check product page

The Jimny 5-door is specifically designed for the Indian market

It will also be exported to markets abroad

The 5-door Jimny gets a longer wheelbase than its three-door counterpart

The extra set of doors brings more practicality to the model 

It gets a usable second row and a slightly larger boot space
For detailed report...
Click Here