Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the upcoming Jimny 5-door off-roader
The first unit was recently rolled out from the company's Gurugram facility
The launch is scheduled to take place in June this year
Bookings for the new Jimny 5-door had commenced earlier this year
The Jimny 5-door is specifically designed for the Indian market
It will also be exported to markets abroad
The 5-door Jimny gets a longer wheelbase than its three-door counterpart
The extra set of doors brings more practicality to the model
It gets a usable second row and a slightly larger boot space