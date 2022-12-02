First Tesla Semi electric truck to hit road after 5 years of unveiling

The Tesla Semi was handed over at a delivery event at company's battery factory in Nevada
The first delivery will go to PepsiCo's Frito-Lay plant in California
Fleet operators like PepsiCo, Walmart, Meijer and JB Hunt Transport Services were among the first to reserve the model
Tesla plans to produce 50,000 Semi trucks for North America in 2024
Tesla Semi electric truck gets central seating position and lots of space to stand up
The introduction of Semi adds a fifth vehicle to Tesla's lineup
Tesla Semi electric truck claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres on single charge
It will be able to tow 80,000 lbs of payload
It also claimed that the electric truck will not break down in its first million miles of running