First Tesla Semi electric truck to hit road after 5 years of unveiling

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 02, 2022

The Tesla Semi was handed over at a delivery event at company's battery factory in Nevada

The first delivery will go to PepsiCo's Frito-Lay plant in California

Fleet operators like PepsiCo, Walmart, Meijer and JB Hunt Transport Services were among the first to reserve the model

Tesla plans to produce 50,000 Semi trucks for North America in 2024

Tesla Semi electric truck gets central seating position and lots of space to stand up

The introduction of Semi adds a fifth vehicle to Tesla's lineup

Tesla Semi electric truck claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres on single charge

It will be able to tow 80,000 lbs of payload

It also claimed that the electric truck will not break down in its first million miles of running
Tesla Semi is also claimed to offer an efficiency of more than 0.80 km per kWh
