Premium motorcycle helmet brand Ignyte recently launched the IGN-7, India’s first helmet that meets Europe’s stringent ECE 22.06 certification.
The IGN-7 is also the only helmet in India to receive triple homologation including DOT FMVSS No. 218 for the US market and India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
ECE standards are helmet safety and regulatory standards set by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.
Europe’s ECE 22.06 homologation standards have been applicable from 2022. The helmets undergo more tests including impact resistance at high and low-speed crashes, rotational impact tests, and testing with accessories like intercom systems and sun visors.
The ECE 22.06 standards now require the helmets to undergo 18 tests as against 5 in ECE 22.06. The helmets are also tested at different speeds of 6, 7.5, and 8.2 m/s.
Since the Ignyte IGN-7 meets ECE 22.06 means that the helmet can now be sold in Europe.
The IGN-7 comes with NACA airflow system used in supercars and aircraft for smoother airflow.
The NACA inlets allow large volumes of air inside the helmet to refresh and de-humidify the interior, while the outlets make way for quick extraction of stale air.
The helmet has been strongly built with 9 parts EPS with multiple densities for higher protection for the rider against impact.