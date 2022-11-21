FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 21, 2022

The FIFA fever has gripped the world and Hyundai... 

...has been given the responsibility to make the championship eco-friendly

Hyundai will provide hybrid and electric vehicles for transporting officials, teams 

Hyundai will offer 616 vehicles for the month-long event 

Hyundai has selected a few notable hybrid and EV models which includes Ioniq 5 EV... 

...and Sonata hybrid as well

Hyundai Tucson hybrid will be there to ferry team members and officials 

Hyundai has also deployed EV models from its luxury arm namely Genesis G80... 

...and Genesis GV70 

Hyundai Kona hybrid too will be there to cater to the needs of the participants
