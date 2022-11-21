FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai 

The FIFA fever has gripped the world and Hyundai...
...has been given the responsibility to make the championship eco-friendly
Hyundai will provide hybrid and electric vehicles for transporting officials, teams
Hyundai will offer 616 vehicles for the month-long event
Hyundai has selected a few notable hybrid and EV models which includes Ioniq 5 EV...
...and Sonata hybrid as well
Hyundai Tucson hybrid will be there to ferry team members and officials
Hyundai has also deployed EV models from its luxury arm namely Genesis G80...
...and Genesis GV70
Hyundai Kona hybrid too will be there to cater to the needs of the participants