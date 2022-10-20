HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ioniq 5 To Kona: Hyundai To Offer Ev, Hybrid Car Rides At Fifa World Cup 2022

Ioniq 5 to Kona: Hyundai to offer EV, hybrid car rides at FIFA World Cup 2022

Hyundai will offer its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, ranging from the Ioniq 5 EV to Kona hybrid electric vehicles as transport options for teams and officials at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2022, 17:28 PM
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover parked in front of the Lusail stadium in Qatar, host of FIFA World Cup 2022.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover parked in front of the Lusail stadium in Qatar, host of FIFA World Cup 2022.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover parked in front of the Lusail stadium in Qatar, host of FIFA World Cup 2022.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover parked in front of the Lusail stadium in Qatar, host of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Hyundai Motor will showcase its full lineup of electric vehicles and hybrid cars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar this year. The football championship, which will begin next month, has the Korean carmaker as its official sponsor. Hyundai said it will provide transport for teams and officials during the four-week long tournament. Half of the transport will focus on carbon neutral goal by providing eco-friendly vehicles, a first in the history of the competition.

Hyundai Motor has announced that it will offer a total of 616 vehicles during the FIFA World Cup 2022. 446 vehicles out of these will be passenger cars, either EVs or hybrid vehicles. Hyundai will also offer 10 Elec City electric buses to transport members of the media. Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, “By providing our eco-friendly hybrid and battery electric vehicles as ground transportation, we expect to achieve our shared goal of making the World Cup in Qatar a win-win for planet Earth and humanity."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) | 154 bhp
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Among the EVs and hybrid cars that Hyundai will showcase as transport vehicles are Ioniq 5, Sonata hybrid, Tucson hybrid and Kona hybrid. It will also deploy its luxury brand Genesis with its EVs like G80 and GV70 to transport FIFA officials.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

To keep its EVs fully recharged during the event, Hyundai will also operate road-side charging services using Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function on two of its Ioniq 5. Hyundai will offer 100 kW-150 kW EV chargers at parking facilities in Doha.

Hyundai is expected to launch the Ioniq 5 as its second electric vehicle, after Kona, in India soon. It will rival to the likes of Kia EV6 which was launched earlier this year at around 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held from November 20 this year. The tournament will end on December 18.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2022, 17:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Ioniq 5 Kona Genesis Sonata Tucson Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Petrol pumps selling biofuels jumped threefold in five years
Petrol pumps selling biofuels jumped threefold in five years
Why 13 could be lucky number for Max Verstappen, Honda at US Grand Prix
Why 13 could be lucky number for Max Verstappen, Honda at US Grand Prix
Ioniq 5 to Kona: Hyundai to offer EV, hybrid car rides at FIFA World Cup 2022
Ioniq 5 to Kona: Hyundai to offer EV, hybrid car rides at FIFA World Cup 2022
Volkswagen planning to exit Russia business, looking for buyers: Report
Volkswagen planning to exit Russia business, looking for buyers: Report
In pics: Hyundai's Grandeur is the new flagship luxury sedan
In pics: Hyundai's Grandeur is the new flagship luxury sedan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city