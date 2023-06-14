The incident took place on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday when a Methanol-laden tanker exploded and caught fire
Four people died and three were injured due to the explosion and fire incident near Khandala exit of the expressway
Police said four vehicles were gutted in the fire including the chemical tanker
The incident took place on Kunegaon Bridge and the fiery balls of chemical fell on three people who were passing under the bridge
This resulted in death of the three people while the fourth person was an occupant onboard the chemical tanker
The affected section of the expressway was temporarily closed due to the incident leading to massive traffic congestion
Local fire brigade officials were quick to rush to the spot and doused the massive flame after hours of firefighting
Reason behind the explosion and fire is yet to be known, and an investigation is underway
The incident raised concerns about safety standards and protocols in place to ensure secure transit of hazardous materials