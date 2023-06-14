An explosion and massive fire disrupted Pune-Mumbai Expressway traffic

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 14, 2023

The incident took place on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday when a Methanol-laden tanker exploded and caught fire

Four people died and three were injured due to the explosion and fire incident near Khandala exit of the expressway

Police said four vehicles were gutted in the fire including the chemical tanker

The incident took place on Kunegaon Bridge and the fiery balls of chemical fell on three people who were passing under the bridge

This resulted in death of the three people while the fourth person was an occupant onboard the chemical tanker

The affected section of the expressway was temporarily closed due to the incident leading to massive traffic congestion

Local fire brigade officials were quick to rush to the spot and doused the massive flame after hours of firefighting

Reason behind the explosion and fire is yet to be known, and an investigation is underway

The incident raised concerns about safety standards and protocols in place to ensure secure transit of hazardous materials
Know how to keep your car safe from fire
Click Here