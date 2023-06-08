EX30, Volvo's smallest and quickest car, launched. Will it come to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 08, 2023

Volvo Cars has launched the EX30 electric SUV for global markets on June 7

Offered in two battery options, the EX30 has a starting price of 36,000 euros (roughly 32 lakh)

EX30 is the quickest Volvo car, can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds

The EV, with the smaller battery pack, claims to offer 344 kms of range on a single charge

 Check product page

The electric SUV claims it can offer up to 480 kms of range with the bigger battery

The EX30 can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes using fast charger

The interior has a minimalist design with no physical buttons on the dashboard

The EV only gets a 12.3-inch vertical t touchscreen for infotainment

Developed jointly with Google, the screen comes with apps like Google Maps, Spotify and YouTube
Also check out this Volvo electric SUV all set for India debut next week
Click Here