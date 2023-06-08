EX30, Volvo's smallest and quickest car, launched. Will it come to India?

Volvo Cars has launched the EX30 electric SUV for global markets on June 7
Offered in two battery options, the EX30 has a starting price of 36,000 euros (roughly ₹32 lakh)
EX30 is the quickest Volvo car, can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds
The EV, with the smaller battery pack, claims to offer 344 kms of range on a single charge
The electric SUV claims it can offer up to 480 kms of range with the bigger battery
The EX30 can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes using fast charger
The interior has a minimalist design with no physical buttons on the dashboard
The EV only gets a 12.3-inch vertical t touchscreen for infotainment
Developed jointly with Google, the screen comes with apps like Google Maps, Spotify and YouTube