Everything you want to know about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A new expressway is all set to open between Bengaluru and Mysuru

This expressway promises to reduce the distance between the two cities to just 75 minutes!

Now, that's surely a zip-zap-zoom route from Bengaluru to Mysuru or vice versa

This route is 118 km long built by National Highway Authority of India

An amount of 8,480 crore has been invested to build this expressway

This new road have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses

This 10-lane expressway starts from NICE Entrance in Bengaluru and finishes at Ring Road Junction in Mysuru

Speed limit on this route is expected to between 100 kmph to 120 kmph

This expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12
