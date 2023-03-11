Everything you want to know about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A new expressway is all set to open between Bengaluru and Mysuru
This expressway promises to reduce the distance between the two cities to just 75 minutes!
Now, that's surely a zip-zap-zoom route from Bengaluru to Mysuru or vice versa
This route is 118 km long built by National Highway Authority of India
An amount of ₹8,480 crore has been invested to build this expressway
This new road have four rail overbridges, nine large bridges, 40 minor bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses
This 10-lane expressway starts from NICE Entrance in Bengaluru and finishes at Ring Road Junction in Mysuru
Speed limit on this route is expected to between 100 kmph to 120 kmph
This expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12