Easy tips to refill windshield washer fluid at home

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 22, 2023

A clean windshield means better visibility while driving

Modern cars come with wiper fluids that spray water on the windshield through dual jets

The windshield wiper fluid remains stored in a reservoir that can be refilled easily

Whenever the fluid is at a low level, a sign of low windshield wiper fluid is displayed

Refilling the washer fluid is a straightforward process in most vehicles

First locate the windshield washer fluid reservoir at the engine bay

Open the cap and use a funnel to pour the distilled water into the reservoir 

Make sure no debris or dirt enters the reservoir

Once the fluid is poured, start the car and test the fluid sprayer
For detailed report...
Click Here