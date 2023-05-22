Easy tips to refill windshield washer fluid at home

A clean windshield means better visibility while driving
Modern cars come with wiper fluids that spray water on the windshield through dual jets
The windshield wiper fluid remains stored in a reservoir that can be refilled easily
Whenever the fluid is at a low level, a sign of low windshield wiper fluid is displayed
Refilling the washer fluid is a straightforward process in most vehicles
First locate the windshield washer fluid reservoir at the engine bay
Open the cap and use a funnel to pour the distilled water into the reservoir
Make sure no debris or dirt enters the reservoir
Once the fluid is poured, start the car and test the fluid sprayer