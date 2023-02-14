You can ensure a longer life for brake pads of your car by following easy steps

Published Feb 14, 2023

Brakes are one of the most critical and most neglected components of a car

Healthy brake pads ensure optimum stopping performance of a car

A key step to ensure longer life for brake pads is avoid over-speeding, which causes higher friction and faster wearing away of rubber

Gradual braking by being easy on brake pedals ensure slower wearing away of brake pads

Overloading the vehicle puts additional stress on brakes as they have to work overtime to stop the vehicle

Braking while accelerating is a strict no if you want to ensure longer life for brake pads

Use engine braking instead of pressing brake pedals, as it will be easier on the brake pads and will bring the vehicle to stop gradually

Always check the brake pads and monitor braking performance periodically

Not just cars, but this same methods should be used by motorcycle riders as well
