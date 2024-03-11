Dwarka Expressway opens, promises Delhi to Gurugram commute a breeze

Published Mar 11, 2024

PM Modi inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway today

The expressway stretches 29 kms connecting Dwarka in Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana

Around 19 kms of the expressway falls in Haryana while the rest of the 10-km stretch is in Delhi

India's first elevated urban expressway in India has a speed limit of 80 kmph

The expressway promises to bring down time taken to travel between the two cities to just 30 minutes

The expressway starts at Shiv-Murti on NH-8 and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza

The Dwarka Expressway will also have the longest and widest urban road tunnel

Dwarka Expressway will also have high-tech traffic management systems, CCTVs etc

The expressway will help commuters with an alternate route to reach the IGI Airport
