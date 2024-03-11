Dwarka Expressway opens, promises Delhi to Gurugram commute a breeze

PM Modi inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway today
The expressway stretches 29 kms connecting Dwarka in Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana
Around 19 kms of the expressway falls in Haryana while the rest of the 10-km stretch is in Delhi
India's first elevated urban expressway in India has a speed limit of 80 kmph
The expressway promises to bring down time taken to travel between the two cities to just 30 minutes
The expressway starts at Shiv-Murti on NH-8 and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza
The Dwarka Expressway will also have the longest and widest urban road tunnel
Dwarka Expressway will also have high-tech traffic management systems, CCTVs etc
The expressway will help commuters with an alternate route to reach the IGI Airport