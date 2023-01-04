9 Ducati motorcycles to arrive in India in 2023: All you need to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2023

The Ducati DesertX will be the brand's first offering in 2023 with deliveries to start soon.  Price: 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The Ducati Monster SP is the track-oriented, race bred version of the streetfighter and will arrive in Q2 of 2023.  Price: 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Panigale V4 R takes the bike's track-bred nature to the next level and it will one of the most expensive bikes on sale in India. Price: 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 arrives in India in Q3 with special upgrades for performance.  Price: 35.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati will introduce the much-awaited Diavel V4 power cruiser that will arrive in Q3 2023.  Price: 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Mutlstrada V4 Rally is the more off-road, tourer friendly version with a larger 30-litre fuel tank and spoked wheels.  Price: 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new generation Ducati Scrambler range will arrive this year featuring key upgrades to the engine and styling. 

The new generation Ducati Scrambler will be avaialble in 3 variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.

The Ducati  Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be the final launch of the year and will arrive as an ultra-exclusive, limited edition offering. 
 The  Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets bespoke parts with design inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracan GTO. It will also be the most expensive Ducati to be sold in India.  Price: 72 lakh (ex-showroom) 
