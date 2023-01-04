9 Ducati motorcycles to arrive in India in 2023: All you need to know

The Ducati DesertX will be the brand's first offering in 2023 with deliveries to start soon. Price: ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
The Ducati Monster SP is the track-oriented, race bred version of the streetfighter and will arrive in Q2 of 2023. Price: ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Panigale V4 R takes the bike's track-bred nature to the next level and it will one of the most expensive bikes on sale in India. Price: ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 arrives in India in Q3 with special upgrades for performance. Price: ₹35.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
Ducati will introduce the much-awaited Diavel V4 power cruiser that will arrive in Q3 2023. Price: ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Ducati Mutlstrada V4 Rally is the more off-road, tourer friendly version with a larger 30-litre fuel tank and spoked wheels. Price: ₹29.72 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new generation Ducati Scrambler range will arrive this year featuring key upgrades to the engine and styling.
The new generation Ducati Scrambler will be avaialble in 3 variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.
The Ducati Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will be the final launch of the year and will arrive as an ultra-exclusive, limited edition offering.