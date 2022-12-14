Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here 

Ducati recently launched their first off-roader adventure tourer in the Indian market

The bookings of the Ducati DesertX are already opened

Deliveries will begin from the first week of January 2023

The bike has been carried forward from the concept that was showcased at EICMA 2019

It uses a 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine

The engine puts out 110 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 92 Nm 

The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit

The DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen 

 Ducati DesertX is priced at 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
It offers quickshifter, cornering ABS, and engine brake control
