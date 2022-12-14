Ducati DesertX off-road adventure tourer is here 

Ducati recently launched their first off-roader adventure tourer in the Indian market
The bookings of the Ducati DesertX are already opened
Deliveries will begin from the first week of January 2023
The bike has been carried forward from the concept that was showcased at EICMA 2019
It uses a 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine
The engine puts out 110 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 92 Nm
The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit
The DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen
Ducati DesertX is priced at ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom)