A large number of road accidents including car pileups are reported in India during winter
The North Indian region specially witnesses dense fog during winter every year
Low visibility on highways result in road accidents, massive car pile ups, fatalities
Make sure you drive slow and don't overtake to avoid any mishap in foggy weather
Turn on headlamps, taillights, flashers to ensure your car is visible to others
Use additional fog lamps for better visibility
Keep eyes on road marking and blinkers to stay on the right course
Maintain safe distance from the vehicles ahead to avoid any mishap
Keep windows, mirrors, lights and windshield clean and in optimum working condition