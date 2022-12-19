Dense fog poses danger for drivers during winter

Published Dec 19, 2022

A large number of road accidents including car pileups are reported in India during winter

The North Indian region specially witnesses dense fog during winter every year

Low visibility on highways result in road accidents, massive car pile ups, fatalities

Make sure you drive slow and don't overtake to avoid any mishap in foggy weather

Turn on headlamps, taillights, flashers to ensure your car is visible to others

Use additional fog lamps for better visibility

Keep eyes on road marking and blinkers to stay on the right course

Maintain safe distance from the vehicles ahead to avoid any mishap

Keep windows, mirrors, lights and windshield clean and in optimum working condition
