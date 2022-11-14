This foldable e-bike is pocket-sized rocket, now in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2022

EMotorad has launched its Doodle v2, a foldable e-bike with fat tyers & removable battery

Doodle v2 is tailor-made for easy commute, can be folded to fit inside car trunk space

It has 4 bolts in front, 4 bolts for basket attachment & a butterfly handle

Doodle v2 also gets mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off and e-brakes

It has a 36V 10.4 Ah Li-ion battery and is entirely waterproof

Shimano 7-speed shifter further adds to the convenience

The battery is removable & rechargeable

EMotorad has priced Doodle v2 at 50,000

Company says it is made for congested cities but can tackle multiple terrains
