EMotorad has launched its Doodle v2, a foldable e-bike with fat tyers & removable battery
Doodle v2 is tailor-made for easy commute, can be folded to fit inside car trunk space
It has 4 bolts in front, 4 bolts for basket attachment & a butterfly handle
Doodle v2 also gets mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off and e-brakes
It has a 36V 10.4 Ah Li-ion battery and is entirely waterproof
Shimano 7-speed shifter further adds to the convenience
Company says it is made for congested cities but can tackle multiple terrains