Deliveries of Kia Seltos facelift SUV underway within days of launch

Published Jul 31, 2023

The vehicle has been priced from 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant

Pricing goes up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line trim

The model is offered across three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line

The updated model gets design and cabin updates, ADAS Level 2 and...

...an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

 A new Olive Green colour has also been introduced on the facelift

Design updates include a larger tigernose grille and new LED DRL signature design

There is an all-new LED tail light design at the rear

Seltos facelift now gets new dual-pane panoramic sunroof
