Deliveries of Kia Seltos facelift SUV underway within days of launch

The vehicle has been priced from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant
Pricing goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line trim
The model is offered across three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line
The updated model gets design and cabin updates, ADAS Level 2 and...
...an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine
A new Olive Green colour has also been introduced on the facelift
Design updates include a larger tigernose grille and new LED DRL signature design
There is an all-new LED tail light design at the rear
Seltos facelift now gets new dual-pane panoramic sunroof