Delhi to Jaipur in 3.5 hours! But how much will it cost?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 14, 2023

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is now open

This expressway stretch claims to bring down the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to 3.5 hours

The Sohna-Dausa stretches 160 km in Haryana and passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts

The highway, in total, extends up to 246 km

This route is an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

The toll for this expressway is around 2.19 per km

It is highly likely to get revised

For now, the maximum toll of 50 will be collected from Sohna to the Western Peripheral Loop
