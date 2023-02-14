Delhi to Jaipur in 3.5 hours! But how much will it cost?

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is now open
This expressway stretch claims to bring down the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur to 3.5 hours
The Sohna-Dausa stretches 160 km in Haryana and passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts
The highway, in total, extends up to 246 km
This route is an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
The toll for this expressway is around ₹2.19 per km
It is highly likely to get revised
For now, the maximum toll of ₹50 will be collected from Sohna to the Western Peripheral Loop