Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech

Published Feb 14, 2023

Delhi Police is set to get 500 new vehicles equipped with latest security technology

This is for the upcoming G20 events that are scheduled to take place in the national capital

These 500 new vehicles with latest security gadgets will be used for patrol and cover duties

The department will receive 200 units of Mahindra Bolero

It is seven-seater SUV from the automaker

Officials will also receive 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio for this task

Along with Bolero and Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be used for providing security

About 200 units of seven-seater Ertiga will be provided to the department

Apart from these, the department will also procure various security-related equipments such as night vision goggles, explosive detectors, baggage scanners among others
