Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech

Delhi Police is set to get 500 new vehicles equipped with latest security technology
This is for the upcoming G20 events that are scheduled to take place in the national capital
These 500 new vehicles with latest security gadgets will be used for patrol and cover duties
The department will receive 200 units of Mahindra Bolero
It is seven-seater SUV from the automaker
Officials will also receive 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio for this task
Along with Bolero and Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be used for providing security
About 200 units of seven-seater Ertiga will be provided to the department
Apart from these, the department will also procure various security-related equipments such as night vision goggles, explosive detectors, baggage scanners among others