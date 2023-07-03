Confused between Hyundai Exter and Maruti Fronx? Check features comparison

Published Jul 03, 2023

Hyundai Exter, slated to launch on July 10, will pose a direct challenge to Maruti Fronx

Exter gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment and over 60 connected features

It gets voice-activated sunroof, factory-fitted dual dashcam

Reverse parking camera and cruise control are among other key features

 It gets six airbags as standard along with features like ABS with EBD

There are more than 40 advanced safety features on board Exter

 Maruti Suzuki Fronx boasts a head-up display unit, like Baleno

It features a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment

 Smartphone connectivity, paddle shifters, and connected car tech are other key highlights
Six airbags and ABS with EBD are also available on Maruti Fronx. For detailed comparison...
