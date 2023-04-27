Citroen ready with Creta-rivalling SUV: The India journey so far

Citroen C3 Aircross will be officially unveiled for our markets. This is an India-specific model and will be locally built
Citroen is a French car manufacturer founded in 1919. It made its India debut in 2021
The C5 Aircross was the first model from the company in India
The C5 Aircross is positioned as a premium SUV and carries a price sticker of around ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom)
The company next brought out the C3 small SUV, in 2022
The Citroen C3 is priced from around ₹6.20 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)
Earlier this year, the company drove out the electric version of the C3, called eC3. It is priced from ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Citroen ec3 claims to have a range of over 300 kms per charge