Citroen ready with Creta-rivalling SUV: The India journey so far

Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Apr 27, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross will be officially unveiled for our markets. This is an India-specific model and will be locally built

Citroen is a French car manufacturer founded in 1919. It made its India debut in 2021

The C5 Aircross was the first model from the company in India

The C5 Aircross is positioned as a premium SUV and carries a price sticker of around 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The company next brought out the C3 small SUV, in 2022

The Citroen C3 is priced from around 6.20 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Earlier this year, the company drove out the electric version of the C3, called eC3. It is priced from 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Citroen ec3 claims to have a range of over 300 kms per charge
It is now time for what could possibly be Citroen's biggest bet in India, in the form of C3 Aircross SUV. For more...
