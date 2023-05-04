Citroen has launched BS6 Stage 2 compliant C3 Turbo
It puts out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox
There is a new Shine variant that gets new features
In terms of safety features, there is ESP, hill hold and tyre pressure monitoring system
Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parking camera
There are 15-inch alloy wheels
Citroen has also added front fog lamps, rear skid plate, rear defogger and rear wiper with washer
There is also My Citroen Connect smartphone connectivity features
To increase the fuel efficiency, there is engine auto start/stop