Citroen has launched BS6 Stage 2 compliant C3 Turbo

It puts out 109 bhp and 190 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox

There is a new Shine variant that gets new features

In terms of safety features, there is  ESP, hill hold and tyre pressure monitoring system

Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs and a rear parking camera

There are 15-inch alloy wheels

Citroen has also added front fog lamps, rear skid plate, rear defogger and rear wiper with washer

There is also My Citroen Connect smartphone connectivity features

To increase the fuel efficiency, there is engine auto start/stop
