Citroen has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market
It will compete in mid-size SUV segment so it will sit above C3
The C3 Aircross is based on the C-cube platform which is shared with C3
The C3 Aircross comes with 5+2 seating arrangement
The cabin get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology.
The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine.
It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.
Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm.
It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. The ground clearance is 200 mm.