Citroen C3 Aircross is here to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 28, 2023

Citroen has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market

It will compete in mid-size SUV segment so it will sit above C3

The C3 Aircross is based on the C-cube platform which is shared with C3

The C3 Aircross comes with 5+2 seating arrangement

The cabin get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. 

The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. 

It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.

Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. 

It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. The ground clearance is 200 mm.
