Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially, will rival Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Citroen India has officially unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. It is essentially a mid-size SUV version of the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the country. The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The C3 Aircross gets a 5+2 seating arrangement. Being a Citroen, the primary aim is comfort.