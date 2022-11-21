Local Chinese EV makers want to conquer Europe with products that are affordable, safe & rich on features
Euro NCAP rating is crucial aspect in gaining a foothold in Europe
XPeng is one such manufacturer & has opened stores & service centers in Denmark, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden
Great Wall Motors is another major Chinese player looking for a big say in Europe
Aiways is prepping its U6 electric crossover for select European markets
Inovev, a French auto consultancy, highlights 155,000 China-made cars were sold in Europe in first 9 months of 2022
Nearly half of these were battery-powered options
Even as fierce competition ensues between local and global manufacturers in China...