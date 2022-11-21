Chinese EV makers target 'five-star' highlight to woo Europe

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Local Chinese EV makers want to conquer Europe with products that are affordable, safe & rich on features

Euro NCAP rating is crucial aspect in gaining a foothold in Europe

XPeng is one such manufacturer & has opened stores & service centers in Denmark, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden

Great Wall Motors is another major Chinese player looking for a big say in Europe

Aiways is prepping its U6 electric crossover for select European markets

Inovev, a French auto consultancy, highlights 155,000 China-made cars were sold in Europe in first 9 months of 2022

Nearly half of these were battery-powered options

