China sells more light vehicles than US, India, Japan & Germany combined

The Chinese auto market is the largest in the world and significantly ahead of second placed US
Global and growing number of local players are all vying for every inch of space here
Between 2011 and 2015, as many as 12 new brands entered the local market
Nearly six of every 10 car brands in China are less than 10 years old
Jato Dynamics highlights that in 2022, China alone accounted for 32% of global auto sales
Little wonder then that China has only built on its lead since it first became the world's largest auto market in 2008