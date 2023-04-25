China sells more light vehicles than US, India, Japan & Germany combined

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 25, 2023

The Chinese auto market is the largest in the world and significantly ahead of second placed US

Global and growing number of local players are all vying for every inch of space here

Between 2011 and 2015, as many as 12 new brands entered the local market

Nearly six of every 10 car brands in China are less than 10 years old

Jato Dynamics highlights that in 2022, China alone accounted for 32% of global auto sales

Little wonder then that China has only built on its lead since it first became the world's largest auto market in 2008
