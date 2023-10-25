Check out Yamaha's new Tricera concept showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2023

Published Oct 25, 2023

Yamaha has unveiled its new Tricera concept at Japan Motor Show 2023

Yamaha Tricera is a three-wheeled vehicle with two wheels in the front and a single wheel at the rear.

Yamaha says that the Tricera will not make its way to production

Tricera has been designed as a personal mobility concept

It has an open roof-top which is quite unique

Yamaha says that the Tricera is powered by electricity so it is an electric vehicle

The cabin can seat two people which makes sense because Tricera is made for personal mobility only.

Yamaha says that the chassis and powertrain are extremely responsive.

The steering on Tricera can also be controlled manually with a rear wheel steering.
