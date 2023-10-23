Check out top 5 safety features every car must have

Oct 23, 2023

#1 Airbags: This is the most important safety feature a car must offer

These reduce the chance of a person's upper body or head hitting the vehicle's interior during a crash

#2 Anti-lock Braking System with electronic brake-force distribution (ABS with EBD)

It prevents the wheels from locking and skidding when driver applies brakes suddenly

#3 Electronic Stability Control (ESC): It monitors the steering wheel angle of a car

It helps avoid accidents that may happen in case of oversteering or understeering

#4 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): It sends an alert in case of low air pressure in any tyre

Accurate tyre pressure is important for vehicle stability and safety

 #5 Blind Spot Detection: It uses sensors to send information regarding hazards to the driver
Blind spots are the areas of the road that cannot be seen by the driver
