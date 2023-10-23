Check out top 5 safety features every car must have

#1 Airbags: This is the most important safety feature a car must offer
These reduce the chance of a person's upper body or head hitting the vehicle's interior during a crash
#2 Anti-lock Braking System with electronic brake-force distribution (ABS with EBD)
It prevents the wheels from locking and skidding when driver applies brakes suddenly
#3 Electronic Stability Control (ESC): It monitors the steering wheel angle of a car
It helps avoid accidents that may happen in case of oversteering or understeering
#4 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): It sends an alert in case of low air pressure in any tyre
Accurate tyre pressure is important for vehicle stability and safety
#5 Blind Spot Detection: It uses sensors to send information regarding hazards to the driver