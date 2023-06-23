Check out ticket prices for the 2023 MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix

Tickets are finally on sale for the 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of Bharat. The first-ever MotoGP race to be held in India
MotoGP Bharat will be held between September 22-24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida
The first ticket to the India GP was presented to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Ticket prices for the India GP start from ₹800, which makes it one of the most affordable in the world
The main grandstand tickets range from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000
You also get mid-tier tickets for the Classic stand priced at ₹6,000
The most expensive tickets are for the luxurious Platinum Corporate Box seats priced at ₹40,000
Tickets are exclusively available on the BookMyShow website
MotoGP Bharat is the 13th race in the 2023 MotoGP calendar and will see teams from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3