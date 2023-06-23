Check out ticket prices for the 2023 MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix

Tickets are finally on sale for the 2023 MotoGP Grand Prix of Bharat. The first-ever MotoGP race to be held in India

MotoGP Bharat will be held between September 22-24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida

The first ticket to the India GP was presented to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Ticket prices for the India GP start from 800, which makes it one of the most affordable in the world

The main grandstand tickets range from 20,000 to 30,000 

You also get mid-tier tickets for the Classic  stand priced at 6,000 

The most expensive tickets are for the luxurious Platinum Corporate Box seats priced at 40,000

Tickets are exclusively available on the BookMyShow website 

MotoGP Bharat is the 13th race in the 2023 MotoGP calendar and will see teams from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3
