Check out this electric van concept with all-terrain autonomous capabilities

GAC has unveiled a new electric van concept that is christened as the GAC Van Life concept
It is an autonomous driving all-terrain electric camper
This electric van is claimed to be capable of tackling rough roads easily
This go-anywhere EV is touted as an alternative to airplanes
The EV concept adopts one-box proportions with a symmetrical shape
It gets full-width LEDs on both ends and comes with massive wheels
GAC claims the EV gets four Lidar sensors on the roof to assist in autonomous driving
Inside the cabin, it gets two seats and a massive space for luggage
It can be easily converted into a sleeping area as well