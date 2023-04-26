Check out this electric van concept with all-terrain autonomous capabilities

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

GAC has unveiled a new electric van concept that is christened as the GAC Van Life concept

It is an autonomous driving all-terrain electric camper

 This electric van is claimed to be capable of tackling rough roads easily

This go-anywhere EV is touted as an alternative to airplanes

The EV concept adopts one-box proportions with a symmetrical shape

It gets full-width LEDs on both ends and comes with massive wheels

 GAC claims the EV gets four Lidar sensors on the roof to assist in autonomous driving

Inside the cabin, it gets two seats and a massive space for luggage

It can be easily converted into a sleeping area as well
The EV concept claims to come with a fully electric platform with extended range
