Check out this cute electric moped from Polestar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

A Swedish company called Cake launched its Makka Polestar edition electric moped 

This cute electric moped exterior colour takes inspiration from Polestar's electric roadster concept  

This is a limited edition bike

Th exclusive moped offers a top speed of 45 kmph

The electric vehicle provides two ride modes for balance performance and extended range

The electric roadster from which the moped is inspired, O2 has been showcased by the brand

Polestar plans to launch this roadster in 2026 

The O2 roadster's dual-motor powertrain churns power output of 884 hp    

Polestar and Cake teamed up in 2021 to create the first edition Makka Polestar 
