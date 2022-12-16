Check out this cute electric moped from Polestar

A Swedish company called Cake launched its Makka Polestar edition electric moped
This cute electric moped exterior colour takes inspiration from Polestar's electric roadster concept
This is a limited edition bike
Th exclusive moped offers a top speed of 45 kmph
The electric vehicle provides two ride modes for balance performance and extended range
The electric roadster from which the moped is inspired, O2 has been showcased by the brand
Polestar plans to launch this roadster in 2026
The O2 roadster's dual-motor powertrain churns power output of 884 hp
Polestar and Cake teamed up in 2021 to create the first edition Makka Polestar