Polestar presented its electric concept roadster this year
This EV will enter production as Polestar 6 performance roadster
This concept EV is based on automaker's bonded aluminium platform
It will also come with a high-performance, 800-volt electric architecture
The EV can has a power output of 884 hp and 900 Nm torque
It can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 3.2 seconds
This electric roadster has a top speed of 250 kmph
The interiors are highly digitalised
This performance electric vehicle is expected to launch in 2026