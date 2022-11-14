This electric roadster has a top speed of 250 kmph

Published Nov 14, 2022

Polestar presented its electric concept roadster this year 

This EV will enter production as Polestar 6 performance roadster

This concept EV is based on automaker's bonded aluminium platform  

It will also come with a high-performance, 800-volt electric architecture  

The EV can has a power output of 884 hp and 900 Nm torque

It can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 3.2 seconds 

This electric roadster has a top speed of 250 kmph

The interiors are highly digitalised

This performance electric vehicle is expected to launch in 2026
