Check out these top 5 car accessories to tide over this monsoon

Monsoon dictates some additional attention to your car to enhance its protection
This includes special care through pre-monsoon vehicle servicing
You can also consider buying these accessories to tackle the wet and humid season
Window visor - It prevents water from coming inside during rain
Fog lamp - This will enhance your safety while driving in foggy weather and during rain
Wiper blade - These help clean the windshield when it's raining
Car body cover - It protects the rainwater from falling directly on your vehicle
Mudflap - It protects the car's body from dirt, water and mud thrown by the rotating tyres
You can easily buy these items aftermarket or from the dealerships