Check out these top 5 car accessories to tide over this monsoon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 13, 2023

Monsoon dictates some additional attention to your car to enhance its protection

This includes special care through pre-monsoon vehicle servicing

You can also consider buying these accessories to tackle the wet and humid season

Window visor - It prevents water from coming inside during rain

Fog lamp -  This will enhance your safety while driving in foggy weather and during rain

Wiper blade - These help clean the windshield when it's raining

Car body cover - It protects the rainwater from falling directly on your vehicle

Mudflap - It protects the car's body from dirt, water and mud thrown by the rotating tyres

You can easily buy these items aftermarket or from the dealerships 
