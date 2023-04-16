Check out these five most affordable CNG vehicles

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG is the most affordable one in the category
The model comes at a price of ₹5.13 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The Maruti S-Presso in CNG version offers a mileage of more than 32 kms per kg
Its cost stands just under ₹6 lakhs (ex-showroom)
The CNG version of this car comes in LXi variant
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes at a cost of ₹5.96 lakhs (ex-showroom)
It promises a mileage of nearly 34 kms per kg
The price of the CNG version of the popular WagonR is set at ₹6.43 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car offers a mileage of 34.05 kms per kg
The Tata Tiago iCNG comes at a cost of ₹6.44 lakhs (ex-showroom) and gives a mileage of 26.49 kms per kg