Volkswagen India revealed a host of new variants, trims and colour upgrades for the Taigun compact SUV at its annual event
The Volkswagen Taigun will get new GT Limited Collection special edition trims bringing new colours
Volkswagen showcased the Taigun in the new Deep Black Pearl shade that will be exclusively available on the GT Edge model
The Deep Black Pearl colour will be offered on the Taigun GT Plus DSG and the upcoming GT Plus Manual trims
Volkswagen will introduce a 6-speed manual transmission paired with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine later in the year, appealing to enthusiasts
The manual version should come at a more attractive price point over the DSG variant, helping take on the new-gen Hyundai Verna
Volkswagen will also introduce the Taigun GT Matte Edition that will be introduced later this year as well
Expect prices on the VW Taigun Deep Pearl Black and Matte edition command a premium of ₹20,000 - ₹30,000 over the existing colours
Volkswagen plans to introduce the new GT Limited Collection for the Taigun and Virtus from June onwards