KTM has unveiled the 2024 Duke 990 at EICMA 2023.
The new motorcycle will sit above the 890 DUKE GP in the lineup.
KTM 990 Duke will be competing against other litre-class naked motorcycles.
It uses a LC8c 947 cc, parallel twin engine that puts out 121 bhp and 101 Nm.
It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the rider can also opt for a quickshifter.
The 990 Duke is equipped with LED lighting, a USB Type C charger and a 5-inch coloured TFT screen.
There are five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport and the Performance and Track mode are optional.
The new frame is suspended by 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge forks in the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear.
As of now, KTM has no plans to launch the 990 Duke in the Indian market.